Police arrest over 500 for Delhi violence

Police have arrested 514 people for deadly Hindu-Muslim violence that broke out in Delhi, the government said.Police are still searching drains and homes that were burnt down for bodies, officers said.

Watch: Anti-CAA Delhi violence death toll rises to 38

More forces had been deployed at mosques in the area for the weekly Friday prayers, the government said. There had been no new violence since Wednesday morning, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable and an IB officer, have died while around 200 people have been injured in violence in northeast Delhi from February 23 onward.

The violence began over the citizenship amendment act introduced in December by the central government after which there were protests all around the country.

However, it had morphed into street battles between pro CAA and anti-CAA groups.

