PM Narendra Modi spoke in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (February 5) as he replied to Motion of Thanks to President's Address. Opposition MPs tried to disrupt his speech as Modi highlighted developmental steps taken by his government. In his speech, Modi said that India, once counted among the “Fragile Five” economies, is now progressing rapidly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, reflecting a significant turnaround driven by sustained reforms and economic stability.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said India has also emerged as a strong and credible voice of the Global South, while actively pursuing future-ready trade agreements to secure long-term growth. He noted that the second quarter of the 21st century would be crucial in India’s journey towards becoming a developed country, calling the coming years a “powerful opportunity” to accelerate economic growth and strengthen overall development.

PM highlights developmental steps taken by government

Modi said that India’s economic position had deteriorated in the decades following Independence. “India was the world’s sixth-largest economy at the time of Independence, but by 2014, it had slipped to the 11th position due to the policies of previous governments,” he said, adding that the country has since regained momentum through focused governance and structural reforms. Highlighting India’s recent economic performance, the PM said the country has become a ray of hope for the world by offering solutions to global challenges. He pointed out that India continues to record one of the highest growth rates among major economies, while maintaining low inflation, a combination he described as “rare and unique.”

Referring to the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Modi said the past few years have marked a phase of rapid transformation across all sections of society. “This has been an era of change in every walk of life, and the nation is moving in the right direction at a fast pace,” he said.

Opposition parties stage a walkout