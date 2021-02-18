PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to include international students this year

The Indian government announced on Thursday that it would start the popular interaction of PM Narendra Modi with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which will be open to international students this time.

The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be conducted online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will involve parents and teachers as the students from class 9 to 12 prepare to sit for the board exams in March this year. During the interaction, students ask PM Modi for tips to beat exam stress. The questions from students will be invited through the 'MyGov' platform and selected questions will feature in the programme.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is back. This time, the contest as well the event will be fully online and open to students all over the world. #PPC2021 will also include parents and teachers.



Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said students, who want to submit their queries to the Indian prime minister, can submit their questions on the official website.

1500 students, 250 teachers & 250 parents will be adjudged winners of the #PPC2021 contest. All winners will get opportunity to be direct participants in Pariksha Pe Charcha virtual event along with the Prime Minister.



Contests will also be organised during PM's engagement with students. PM Modi tweeted, "As our brave exam warriors start padding up for their exams, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021."

On popular demand, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will also include parents and teachers. It'll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

"On popular demand, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will also include parents and teachers. It'll be a fun-filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers," the Indian prime minister added.

The registration for the programme began on Thursday and will conclude on March 14.