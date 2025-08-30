/PM Modi wraps up Japan visit, next stop is SCO summit in China where he will meet Xi, Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day Japan visit on Saturday (Aug 30) and left for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin. After wrapping up his Japan visit, Modi took to X to thank his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

Calling his visit to Japan productive, the PM wrote, "This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth."

During his visit, India and Japan signed 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.

Earlier today, both the Prime Ministers travelled to Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture where the two leaders visited Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi), a leading Japanese company in the semiconductor sector.

Modi was greeted in Sendai by crowds that chanted ‘Modi-san welcome’ as he arrived in the Japanese city. He travelled on a Bullet Train to Sendai and also met the Indian train divers.

The same day PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo calling for a stronger state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

On Friday, the first day of his visit, PM Modi PM Modi addressed the India-Japan economic forum, and vouched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development.

He also met former Japanese prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo the same day.

This was PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and the first Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.

Modi's China visit

Now the PM is headed for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin which is also to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO is a group of 10-member countries that include India, China, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

PM Modi will meet Xi Jinping on August 31. He is also expected to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several Central Asian leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

