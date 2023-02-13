PM Modi unveils Aero India, calls it ‘an example of India’s growth story'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the Aero India 2023 show which will continue for five days in Bengaluru. Speaking at the inaugural event held at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex, the prime minister said that Bengaluru's sky is a witness to the expanding capabilities of New India.

“The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates the 'India Pavilion' at Aero India show in Bengaluru



“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," the prime minister added.

Saying that, through Aero India, new India's new approach is reflected, the prime minister added that there was a time when this was considered just a show.

“There was a time when Aero India was considered a window of defence show in India. Through the years, this event has developed as a reflection of India’s strength with a focus on India’s defence sector. Today, India isn’t just a market for world defence companies, but a partner. India is also emerging as a suitable partner for countries that are looking to fulfil their security needs. Our technology is cost-effective as well as credible coupled with honest intent,” the prime minister said.

“Today, Aero India is not only a show, but it is also a reflection of India’s self-confidence and capabilities,” he added, as delegates from various countries and top executives of global defence majors attended the event.

“Aero India’s show of 2023 is an example of India’s growth story. Participation of over 100 countries in this year’s show signifies the trust of the world in New India. This year’s event has broken all previous records and there has been participation from all levels including MSMEs, Indian startups as well as established companies from across the world. The theme of Aero India — The runway to a billion opportunities — is being realised,” he said.

Around 700 delegates and defence companies from 98 countries will be participating in the five-day exhibition which will conclude on February 17. The 2023 edition of Aero India showcases the country as a rising hub for manufacturing military equipment, military aircraft, helicopters and new-age avionics.

Stating that the Aero India event was special since it was held in the “technology-driven state” of Karnataka, PM Modi said, “This will lead to better opportunities for youth power in the Aerospace and Defence sector. I urge the youth of Karnataka to use their technological strength for strengthening the defence might of the country through new innovations. Tejas fighter planes, indigenously developed INS Vikrant as well as the Helicopter factory in Tumakuru are examples of Make In India’s strength. India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams."

