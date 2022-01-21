PM Modi to unveil ‘grand statue’ of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 21, 2022, 02:07 PM(IST)

PM Modi will unveil a hologram of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Jan 23 (Photo Courtesy: @narendramodi) Photograph:( Others )

The Indian government had announced earlier that Republic Day celebrations starting this year will begin from January 23 instead of January 24 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made of granite will be installed at India Gate.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The canopy earlier once hosted Britain's King George V. It was removed in 1968. The dimension of Netaji's statue is reported to be 28 feetx6 feet.

The government had announced earlier that Republic Day celebrations starting this year will begin from January 23 instead of January 24 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

January 23 will now be observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the government said. Netaji Subhas Chandra had spearheaded the Indian national army during India's freedom struggle in the early 40s as India fought for its independence against the British.

 Under Bose, an all-women regiment in the Indian national army was formed named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

(With inputs from Agencies)

