PM Modi to unveil ‘grand statue’ of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made of granite will be installed at India Gate.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022 ×

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The canopy earlier once hosted Britain's King George V. It was removed in 1968. The dimension of Netaji's statue is reported to be 28 feetx6 feet.

The government had announced earlier that Republic Day celebrations starting this year will begin from January 23 instead of January 24 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

January 23 will now be observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the government said. Netaji Subhas Chandra had spearheaded the Indian national army during India's freedom struggle in the early 40s as India fought for its independence against the British.

Under Bose, an all-women regiment in the Indian national army was formed named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

