PM Modi speaks to workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel, enquiries about their well-being

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Tuesday (Nov 28) praised the rescue operation that safely evacuated all the 41 workers trapped inside an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarakhand, stating that those involved in the rescue efforts had set an example of humanity and teamwork.

All 41 men have been brought to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical treatment.

Their names include Viswajit Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Rajendra Bedia, Sukram, Tinku Sardar, Gunodhar, Sameer, Ravindra, Ranjeet, Mahadev, Bhukttu Murmu, Jamra Oraon, Vijay Horo, Ganapati - all from Jharkhand, Gabbar Singh Negi, and Pushkar - both from Uttarakhand, Saba Ahmed, Sonu Sah, Virendra Kiskoo, and Sushil Kumar - all from Bihar, Manir Talukdar, Sevik Pakhera, and Jaydev Parmanik - all from West Bengal, Akhilesh Kumar, Ankit, Ram Milan, Satya Dev, Santosh, Jai Prakash, Ram Sundar, and Manjit - all from Uttar Pradesh, Tapan Mandal, Bhagwan Batra, Viseshar Naik, Raju Naik, and Dhiren - all from Odisha, Sanjay and Ram Prasad from Assam, and Vishal from Himachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the safe evacuation of the men, the Indian prime minister, took to his official X handle and said that the operation had made everyone emotional and that it had given a new lease of life to the labourers who were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for the last 16 days.

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.



टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं।



"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough," PM Modi added

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had dialled Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and gave his best wishes for the success of the operation.