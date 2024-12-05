New Delhi, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a high-level Indian delegation to participate in the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope in a function that will be held in the Vatican City on Saturday (December 7), said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Advertisment

Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian will lead the Indian delegation, and it will comprise former Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony, and Tom Vadakkan. The delegation will depart for the Vatican on Friday (December 6).

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "It is an extremely proud moment for all the Indians, especially the Christian community. Father George Koovakad who is from Kerala, is becoming a cardinal...He is the first father who is becoming a cardinal directly and the… pic.twitter.com/BJHd85xO6W — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024 ×

Taking to X, Chandrashekhar said, "Kerala Priest George Koovakad To Become Cardinal In Vatican: Historic Moment for India."

Advertisment

Also Read: Pope Francis, for the first time, labels Israel's actions in Gaza as 'genocide'; calls for investigation

"Tomorrow morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a delegation to Vatican City where Father George from Kerala will be ordained on December 7th. This is a proud moment for us countrymen and the Christian community," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

All about Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad

Advertisment

The 51-year-old Koovakad is related to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry, and after getting elevated as a cardinal, he will become the sixth Keralite to hold the post.

The Pope is elected by the Cardinals. On Saturday (December 7), Koovakad will become one of the 21 cardinals who have been elevated to the position from across the world.

Koovakad, who is based in the Vatican currently, has been given the responsibility to organise the international travel schedule of Pope Francis.

In 2006, international travel schedule of Pope Francis joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service after he completed his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Koovakad, who was born on August 11, 1973, in the state capital city, turned a priest on July 24, 2004.

Watch: Pope Francis Expands College Of Cardinals That Will Pick His Successor

He then joined the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy to pursue training for diplomatic service.

In 2006, Koovakad began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

The man has also worked in Apostolic Nunciatures in South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

In the Indian state of Kerala, three churches—the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the Latin Church, and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church—owe their allegiance to the Pope.

(With inputs from agencies)