/PM Modi says India makes record high foodgrain production of 357mn tonnes, lauds innovation of Gen Zs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's agricultural growth. Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India's foodgrain output has increased by 100 million tonnes over the past decade, highlighting the nation's steady strides toward agricultural self-reliance.



"India has achieved major success in the agriculture sector. India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains. Compared to 10 years ago, India's foodgrain production has increased by 100 million tonnes," PM Modi said.



Recalling the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister hailed the youth adopting natural farming.

He said, I went to Coimbatore to attend a large conference on natural farming. I was deeply impressed by the efforts being made in South India to promote natural farming. So many young, highly qualified professionals are now embracing the field of natural farming."



Earlier on November 19, PM Modi released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to beneficiaries and inaugurated the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.



He also attended the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore.



He met with local farmers, interacted with them, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner showcasing the growth of plants and crops. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi accompanied the Prime Minister.



South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 was held from November 19-21, organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.



The Summit aimed to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.



The Summit also focused on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

PM Modi lauds Gen Zs attempting to fly drones in Mars-like conditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in the space sector, calling it a reflection of the nation's "new thinking, innovation and youth power."



Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded a team of young people from Pune, who attempted to fly drones in Mars-like conditions.



He said, "A few days ago, a video on social media caught my attention. It was about a unique drone competition organised by ISRO. In this video, our country's youth, especially our Gen-Z, were attempting to fly drones in Martian-like conditions. In this competition, a team of young people from Pune achieved some success. Their drone even fell and crashed several times, but they did not give up. After several attempts, this team's drone managed to fly for some time in the conditions of Mars."



He added that the video reminded him of the setback when Chandrayaan went out of network coverage. Further, the Prime Minister added that the setback was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3.



"This video reminded me of the day Chandrayaan went out of network coverage. That day, the entire country, especially the scientists, was demoralised. But this setback did not deter them. On that very day, they started writing the success story of Chandrayaan-3. The determination of our youth is the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat," he said.



In 2019, ISRO lost communication with the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.



Meanwhile, PM Modi termed the inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus a "new boost" to India's space ecosystem.



"India's space ecosystem got a new boost with Skyroot's Infinity Campus. All this has become a reflection of India's new thinking, innovation and youth power... Imagine that era, when there were no satellites, no GPS systems, no navigation facilities, even then our sailors used to take large ships into the ocean and reach their destinations. Countries are now measuring the infinite expanse of space. The challenge remains the same, no GPS systems and no communication support," the Prime Minister said.



On November 27, PM Modi had inaugurated the Indian space start-up Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing. PM Modi also unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit.



The Prime Minister, during Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility in Hyderabad and the induction of INS Mahe as developments in the defence sector that align with India's vision of self-reliance.



He said, "A few days ago, in Hyderabad, I inaugurated the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility. This is a big step towards the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector of aircraft. Last week, during an event in Mumbai, INS Mahe was inducted into the Indian Navy."



Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi virtually inaugurated Safran Aircraft Engine Services' new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad, marking the growth of India's aviation sector at an "unprecedented pace."



SAESI is Safran's dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone, as it is not only one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities but also the first time a global engine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has set up an MRO operation in India.



Spread across 45,000 sqm within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park - SEZ, the state-of-the-art facility has been developed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.