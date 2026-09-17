/PM Modi mementos e-auction: 1,498 gifts up for bidding, silver Lord Ram memento tops list. Check full list

The Ministry of Culture will launch the eighth edition of the PM Mementos e-auction on September 17, offering 1,498 gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for public bidding. This year’s collection features 50 ‘hero objects’, with a silver memento depicting Lord Ram from Karnataka carrying the highest base price of ₹13.50 lakh. The other top-value items include a silver replica of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, priced at ₹9 lakh, followed by a framed Gond art painting titled “Tree of Life”, with a base price of ₹7.50 lakh.

A Jagannath Parivar piece mounted on a chariot has been listed at ₹6 lakh, while a 99.99% fine gold-plated framed Radha Krishna artwork has a base price of ₹5.40 lakh. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, speaking on Wednesday, said the initiative reflected Prime Minister Modi’s approach to public service. “The Prime Minister has never worked in self interest. He truly believes in and embodies the fact that what the country has given him is not his to keep but has to be returned to people,” Shekhawat said.

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The mementos have been collected from different parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Culture, states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and Odisha account for a significant share of the collection.

The ministry said the objects showcase India’s artistic traditions, traditional craftsmanship, cultural practices, spiritual traditions and sporting achievements. The PM Mementos auction was first conducted in January 2019. Figures presented by the ministry in Parliament show that the auctions have collectively generated more than ₹52 crore so far.