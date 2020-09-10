PM Modi launches flagship fisheries scheme, e-Gopala app for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and said people engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme.

PM Modi also inaugurated the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give fisheries sector a boost.”

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is an Rs 20,050 crore scheme of the Centre, approved by the cabinet in May, is part of the Rs 20 trillion stimulus package to revive the struggling economy and aims to achieve sustainable and responsible development of fisheries.

