PM Modi holds DAV in high regard, says education system must be rooted in Indian values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 11) called for the urgent need to ensure the rootedness of the country's education system in Indian values.

In a virtual address commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Gujarat's Tankara, about 1,180km west of New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of the DAV (Dayanand Anglo Vedic) institution as a living memory. PM Modi hailed Maharshi Dayanand as a revered figure whose contribution to women's rights remains exemplary.

"An education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour. Arya Samaj schools have been a centre for this. The country is now expanding it through the National Education Policy. It is our responsibility to connect society with these efforts," Modi said.

Swami Dayanand, during his time (1824-1883), advocated for equal rights for women in society. PM Modi also mentioned the recent enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a law that facilitated women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Encouraging students within the DAV educational network, Prime Minister Modi urged them to connect with 'Mera Yuva Bharat,' an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, dedicated to the country's youth.

He also pitched this collaboration as a powerful means to link the new generation with the life and teachings of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

Swami Dayanand was born in Gujarat and was deeply active in Haryana in northern India. The Prime Minister spoke about his connection with both regions and acknowledged the profound influence of Swami Dayananda on his life and said that "his teachings have shaped my perspective, and his legacy remains an integral part of my journey."

"Our social evils were used as a means by the British government to portray us as inferior. Some justified the British rule by referencing social changes. Swami Dayananda’s advent dealt a severe blow to these conspiracies."

The Arya Samaj founder also propagated a logical explanation of the Vedas and took on the stereotypes of orthodoxy while explaining the real nature of Indian philosophy.

"The result was that confidence started returning in society. People started knowing the Vedic religion and started connecting with its teachings," PM Modi said.