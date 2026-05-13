/PM Modi cuts down his convoy size significantly after urging citizens to reduce unnecessary vehicle usage

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 11) urged governments and citizens to adopt energy-saving practices amid growing global uncertainty over fuel supplies and rising geopolitical tensions, the PM reduced his convoy size significantly. The convoy size was immediately reduced during his Gujarat and Assam visit after his speech in Hyderabad where he urged people to reduce their dependency on private vehicles, switch to EVs and promote more sustainable transportation practices.

The move was implemented maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.

Notably, Modi has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, where possible, without doing new purchases, reported news agency ANI.

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Why the call for fuel-saving measures?

The move comes at a time when international crude oil markets remain volatile due to instability in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, is closely monitoring the situation as concerns over energy security intensify.

Any prolonged disruption in global oil movement could significantly impact fuel-importing nations such as India. Experts say measures such as reducing official vehicle fleets, promoting public transportation, and encouraging shared mobility may have a limited immediate impact on overall fuel consumption but carry strong symbolic and administrative value.

What Modi asked citizens to do?

Among the key points highlighted by Modi on Monday (May 11) was a push for offices and businesses to encourage remote work wherever possible and replace unnecessary in-person meetings with online conferences. He also urged citizens to reduce unnecessary vehicle usage and rely more on metro services, buses and shared transport systems, particularly in metro-connected cities.