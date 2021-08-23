PM Modi congratulates Indian players for exemplary performance at World Athletics Under-20

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian players for their exemplary performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and the junior world wrestling competition.

The sportspersons have won two silver medals and a bronze medal at World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. The men's and women's contingent of the country has won a total of 11 medals including four silver medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021.

The prime minister said it is a great sign that athletics is gaining popularity across India. He also congratulated the teams and shared wishes for future endeavours.

Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2021 ×

On the microblogging site, Modi said, "Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes."

Modi also tweeted: "More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men's and Women's contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours."