/'Please stay hydrated': PM Modi's special appeal to Indians amid severe heatwave

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 27) appealed to citizens to remain cautious and take preventive measures against the ongoing heatwave conditions affecting large parts of the country. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi urged people to stay hydrated and help others cope with the extreme weather conditions.

“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible,” the Prime Minister wrote. He further advised citizens to carry water while stepping outdoors and extend help to others whenever possible. “Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way,” he said.

PM warns citizens about heat exhaustion and heatstroke

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The Prime Minister also cautioned people against ignoring symptoms linked to heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially among children, elderly citizens and outdoor workers. “Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately,” PM Modi posted. He advised citizens to ensure affected people receive water, ORS and immediate care during emergencies.

PM asks people to check on elderly family members

Highlighting the vulnerability of senior citizens during extreme summer conditions, PM Modi urged people to regularly check on elderly relatives and loved ones. “Children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat,” he said, warning that ignoring symptoms could quickly become dangerous and even lead to heatstroke. He also advised citizens to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours and ensure proper rest and hydration for elderly family members.

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