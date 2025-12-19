/PDP Leader Iltija Mufti seeks FIR against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Srinagar over hijab controversy

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti today filed an application at Kothibagh Police Station in Srinagar, seeking the registration of an FIR against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Iltija, the daughter of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, held a protest along with PDP women workers before going to the police station to file the complaint.

The complaint comes after the viral video that showed Kumar pulling down a Muslim woman's niqab during a government event in Bihar, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage.

Before proceeding to the police station, Iltija led a protest along with PDP women workers, denouncing Kumar's alleged conduct as an assault on the dignity of Muslim women.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters after submitting the application, Iltija cautioned that such actions are encouraging individuals to disrespect Muslim women by forcibly removing their hijabs and circulating related videos on social media.

"We warn the BJP and its allies to immediately stop this disrespect towards Muslim women," Iltija stated. "Otherwise, Muslim women across the country will take to the streets and teach them a lesson."

She also criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for what she described as a delayed response to Nitish Kumar while unfairly targeting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in his comments.