/Pakistan trying to influence upcoming Assam polls? CM Himanta makes EXPLOSIVE claim

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (Apr 6) accused the Congress of launching a “foreign-influenced misinformation campaign” against him and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma ahead of the Assembly elections on April 9. Addressing apress conference, Sharma said that the “serious allegations” made by Pawan Khera had Pakistani links after the Congress leader claimed that his wife has multiple passports.

On Sunday (Apr 5), Khera alleged that the chief minister’s wife holds passports of three countries, including two Islamic nations, owns a luxury property in Dubai, and has investments worth millions in Wyoming, United States.

Sarma told reporters that his wife has filed an FIR with the Crime Branch of Assam police against Khera. He added that the Congress leader relied on “fraud and fabricated” documents accessed from a Pakistani social media group to target him and his wife.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“During our research, we found that the entire material of yesterday’s [April 5, 2026] press conference was supplied from a Pakistani social media group. In the last 10 days, [a] Pakistan channel did at least 11 talk shows on Assam elections, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win,” Sarma said, alleging that Pakistan is trying to influence the upcoming polls in the state.

He added that Khera and his team used Photoshop to forge the original documents. “They missed out details in the process, thus getting exposed,” he said.

“A simple Google reverse search with the passport number provides the exact details. Making allegations with fabricated documents to influence the result or outcome of an election attracts a higher penal provision, and the punishment for which is life imprisonment,” he added.