The scenic beauty of Pahalgam, a tourist destination, was turned into a scene of tears and sorrow as a deadly terror attack took lives of 26 innocent civilians at the Bisaran meadow in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

The incident has sparked debates around security, tourist awareness, and the often-overlooked dynamics between terrain familiarity and local tourism practices.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Retired Colonel Shailendra Singh, a veteran who has served across Jammu and Kashmir for over nine years, shed light on the aftermath of the cowardly attack and much more.

Having held postings in Srinagar, Banihal, and Kathua, his perspective bridges tactical military understanding with the ground realities of life and travel in the region.

“We didn’t have a strike like this,” he recalled with conviction. “These areas were always well protected. They never attacked there—they attacked elsewhere.”

'Pahalgam is not a small area'

This distinction, he explained, was due to tight security perimeters maintained around Army camps, often extending 2–3 kilometers, reinforced by constant patrolling and surveillance. Banihal, in particular, was a strategically crucial location during his service. “Our job was to not let them reach Banihal,” he added.

Colonel Shailendra Singh's reflections on Pahalgam went beyond strategic discourse and into the very essence of its geography and tourism. He said, "Pahalgam is not a small area. It spreads out well beyond the developed zone. Where the road ends, most tourists think that’s it—but the terrain continues, deeply.”

The site of the April 22 attack, Baisaran Valley, lies approximately 5-7 kilometers from the main road. Known for its lush meadows and scenic beauty, it is accessible only by foot or on horseback—usually facilitated by local horsemen, or khachharwalas. This stretch, however, is not part of the formally designated safe zone, which typically extends only 2–3 kilometers from Pahalgam's main road.

“As soon as you cross that tree line, you come to an open area—beautiful, yes—but beyond that, it’s considered unsafe," he explained.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Apr 24).

During the meeting, security lapse was also discussed in the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said. He said, "The Defence Minister informed about the incident that happened in Pahalgam and the actions taken by the Indian government in the CCS meeting. This incident is very sad. Due to which everyone in the country is worried, keeping this in mind, the Indian government has also expressed its intention to take more stringent action today..."

