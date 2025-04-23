The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, ahead of Wednesday's match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

A 60-second silence was observed before the start of the play, following a formal announcement over the PA system. This ensured that the in-stadium audience acknowledged the victims and participated in the tribute. During the toss, both team captains paid respects to the victims and condemn the terror attack.

During the course of the match, all players, match officials, and commentators will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect. Commentators will inform viewers about the significance of the black armbands and speak about the tragic incident and its impact.

Addressing the incident, MI captain Hardik Pandya said, "Feels good (on the applause). I would like to first pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We, as a team and a franchise, condemn any such attacks."

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins also expressed sorrow over the attack, stating, "It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

The BCCI also took a conscious decision to conduct the game without fanfare. There were no cheerleader performances, celebratory fireworks, music, or DJ activities — ensuring a dignified atmosphere that honoured the solemnity of the occasion.

Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy.”

