Over 30 Indian students vaccinated with one syringe, probe ordered

One syringe was used to administer the Covid-19 jab to more than 30 students in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, flagrantly violating the "one needle, one syringe, only once" standard.On Wednesday, a vaccination camp for pupils was held at Jain Public School, and an aspiring nurse was sent to administer the shots.

The nursing student's father saw that she wasn't changing syringes while the immunisation was taking place and raised an alert.

The nursing student defended himself by saying that he only needed one syringe to administer vaccinations to all of the classmates.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe," said the nursing student.

Parents of every student who received a vaccination during the camp urged that the guilty be brought to justice.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed for negligence and breaking the "one needle, one syringe, only once" guarantee of the Central Government.

The District Immunisation Officer, Dr. Rakesh Roshan, who was in charge of dispatching the vaccination team, was the subject of an investigation.

"We have also informed the health department of the state government. Meanwhile, we have started taking samples of all students who were given vaccinated at the camp. Strict action would be taken against whoever will be found responsible of violating norms," said a district medical officer.

(With inputs from agencies)



