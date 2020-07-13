Over 11 million samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR

A total of 2, 19,103 samples have been tested in the country for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, announced the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Now, the total number of tests in India have reached 1, 18,06,265. Meanwhile, ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by approving government and private laboratories.

India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to close to 9 lakh with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

There are 3, 01,609 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India’s recovery rate rose above 63 per cent with as many as 18, 850 cases recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries now stand at 5, 53,470. The gap between recoveries and active cases is now more than 2.5 lakh.

As many as 13,041,728 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,320,900 have recovered, 562,011 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 50,000 cases in a day and now has 3,413,936 coronavirus cases and 137,782 deaths. Brazil has 1,866,176 cases, and 70,524 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 879,466 cases and 22,144 deaths.



(With inputs from agencies)