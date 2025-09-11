/Over 1,000kg gold smuggled across LAC into Ladakh in 2 years: Here's how ED exposes deep-rooted syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced that its probe into the July 2024 seizure of a large quantity of gold near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh has revealed smuggling syndicate trafficked around 1,064kg of gold into India during 2023 and 2024.

On July 9, 2024, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) intercepted two individuals in Sirigaple, Changthang sub-sector, in eastern Ladakh, recovering 108 gold bars weighing one kilogram each. The suspects were identified as Tsering Chamba and Stanzin Dorgyal. Following the incident, the ED has initiated a money laundering investigation linked to the case.

“Investigation revealed that the smuggled foreign origin gold was being sent illicitly by one Bhu-Chum-Chum, a Chinese national, to an individual named Tendu Tashi in India via the Indo-China Border (Tibet Sector),” the agency said on Tuesday, HT reported. The ED statement came after carrying out searches at five locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi and one location in Ladakh.

Who were the masterminds of this syndicate?

ED confirmed that the mastermind of this syndicate was Tendu Tashi, who was responsible for managing the whole logistics for the transportation of the smuggled foreign-origin gold bars from Ladakh to Delhi for their further disposal.

The probe agency also noted in its statement that Tenzin Khandap, a resident of Tibet, was also the designated receiver of the foreign-sourced gold from Bhu-Chum-Chum and was assigned to transport the gold up to the Indo-China border. From there, he handed over the same to Indian porters on the Chinese side of the border.

“It has further emerged that on the instructions of Tendu Tashi, one Tenzin Samphel (uncle of Tenzin Khandap) recruited two porters to collect the 108 kg gold from China,” the agency said.