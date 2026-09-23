/'Our bread and butter comes from domestic tourism', says Vikram Lalvani of Sterling Holiday Resorts at WION Iconic Tourism Summit

Domestic travel has increased manifold post covid and helped the tourism industry in India thrive, feels Vikram Lalvani, MD and CEO, Sterling Holidays and Resorts. Lalvani was one of the panelists of the panel on Business of Tourism at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 on Wednesday, where he attributed domestic travellers playing a major role in contributing to the tourism industry.

"If we are all sitting here today and saying tourism is thriving, it is because of domestic tourism. After COVID, what was the first thing that rebounded? It was domestic tourism. So what if your hotel staff can't speak in English? If the basic hospitality comes from the heart, it's okay," Lalvani pointed out.

The CEO stated that the entire tourism industry in India can't be built on just foreign tourists. "Our bread and butter comes from domestic tourism," admitted Lalvani.

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The CEO also stated that India should now become a tourist destination all year round.

"The narrative of India can be 365 days tourist destination, that we need to build upon. Maximum tourists come in the winter months; why can't we have tourists from outside all year round? We all go to Dubai when it is 50 degrees, but we refuse to go to Jaisalmer in 50 degrees? So we need to change that."

Lalvani also added that most tourists choose travel based on the destination they want to visit. "The reason to travel to a destination is more important than just putting a dot on the map. When people travel, they travel as a unit, as a family. Can there be a complete experience for their entire family."

Emphasising that travelling should now be seen as an experience that caters to all age groups, Lalvani reiterated that better connectivity between two destinations can only boost tourism and the tourism economy.