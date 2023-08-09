Opposition decries bias as state broadcaster Sansad TV allegedly blocks out Rahul Gandhi

As India’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday (August 9) on the second day of the no-confidence motion debate, a massive row erupted over the alleged distortion of his speech by state broadcaster Sansad TV.

Opposition party Congress alleged that while Gandhi spoke for about 37 minutes in the lower house of the Parliament, Sansad TV showed him on screen for just 14 minutes and 37 seconds. Instead, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was shown for most of the time.

It must be noted that state-funded Sansad TV is the only channel that has the rights to telecast parliamentary proceedings in India.

What is Congress alleging?

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09 pm to 12:46 pm (37 minutes), during the No-Confidence Motion. Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That’s less than 40% screen time!”

“What is Mr Modi afraid of?” he asked.

In the second post, Ramesh claimed that when Gandhi spoke on the Manipur issue, which has become a bone of contention between the ruling BJP and opposition INDIA alliance, Sansad TV kept the cameras away for good “71 per cent of the time.”

“This gets even worse! Rahul Gandhi spoke on Manipur for 15 min 42 seconds. During which, Sansad TV’s camera focused on the Speaker Om Birla for 11 min 08 seconds i.e. 71% of the time. Sansad TV showed Rahul Gandhi on video for only 4 min 34 seconds while he spoke on Manipur,” Ramesh wrote.

What did Gandhi say on Manipur issue?

During his speech, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Modi over Manipur, saying that he didn’t visit the violence-hit state because he did not consider Manipur to be a part of India.

“I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur. You have divided Manipur into two parts," he said in the Lok Sabha.

“You have killed Mother India in Manipur. My one mom is sitting here and the other mother has been killed in Manipur. Indian army can bring peace in Manipur in one day but you are not using them. You want our soldiers to die”, Gandhi added.