/Operation Vanilla legacy: India becomes Madagascar's go-to partner in crisis and security

Six years after a devastating cyclone struck Madagascar, India has solidified its role as the island nation's most reliable maritime partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean. In late January 2020, Cyclone Diane unleashed days of torrential rain on Madagascar, triggering flash floods, landslides and widespread destruction. At least 31 people died, more than 16,000 were displaced, and over 100,000 were affected, according to official reports at the time. President Andry Rajoelina declared a national emergency and appealed for urgent international help.

India responded swiftly. The Indian Navy diverted INS Airavat, already in the southern Indian Ocean, to the northern port of Antsiranana. The mission, named Operation Vanilla, saw the ship deliver essential supplies including tents, blankets, medicines, food and clothing in early February. Medical teams set up clinics and assisted local rescue efforts.

Weeks later, INS Shardul arrived with 600 tonnes of rice, the largest single relief cargo ever carried by an Indian naval vessel, to address acute food shortages. The humanitarian effort marked India as the first foreign responder and opened doors to deeper ties under its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence cooperation followed rapidly. Madagascar's defence minister visited India in February 2020 for high-level talks. In 2021, the navies held their first joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone and a passing exercise. Indian training teams later instructed Malagasy special forces.

Indian ships have since made regular port calls. INS Tir and Coast Guard vessels visited in 2023, while INS Sumedha conducted maritime partnership exercises. Cultural links grew, too, with events like International Yoga Day observances.

High-level diplomacy accelerated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Rajoelina in Dubai in 2024. Madagascar's armed forces minister attended Aero India in Bengaluru in 2025, holding talks with India's defence leadership. India's Minister of State for Defence attended Madagascar's Independence Day celebrations in June 2025.

Madagascar joined the inaugural Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise in Tanzania in April 2025, alongside other regional navies, focusing on interoperability and shared security.