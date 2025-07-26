/Operation Sindoor to be included as part of NCERT lessons for classes 3 to 12

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is developing two special modules on Operation Sindoor—India’s strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan—with an aim to make students aware about India’s military power, education ministry sources said on Saturday. Both modules are under preparations and will be introduced soon, sources said. “While the first special module on Operation Sindoor will be for students of Classes 3 to 8, the second will be for Classes 9 to 12. The achievements of India and her Armed Forces will be described in 8 to 10 page modules. The aim of these modules is to make students aware about India’s military power and how Pakistan was defeated once again,” a source said.

The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security,” said a person aware of the development as per news agency PTI.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck nine terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were shot dead by Pakistani terrorists.

It was a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan, involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery.

In June, defence minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor was conducted in a manner that forced Islamabad to ask for a ceasefire, articulating India’s firm resolve against terror.

NCERT designs special modules to supplement standard textbooks, focusing on specific themes of contemporary issues. So far, it has published 16 special modules till June 2025 on various themes including ‘Viksit Bharat,’ ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ ‘G20’ and ‘Chandrayaan Utsav.’

“In the coming months, NCERT will also be publishing special modules on Mission LiFE ('LiFEStyle For Environment'); horrors of partition; India's rise as a space power– from Chandrayan to Aditya L1 to Subhanshu Shukla’s journey to International Space Station,” said another source from the ministry.

The NCERT has a set of modules—short publications on specific topics—including some that were launched in May this year.

The newly released NCERT’s Class 8 social science textbook has a mention of surgical strike. The book cites Maratha Empire founder Shivaji’s raid on Mughal nobleman Shaishta Khan’s camp at night, forcing him to leave what is now Maharashtra, and likens it to “the modern-day surgical strike.”