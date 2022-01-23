On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, let’s revisit Indian freedom fighter's life journey

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, several Indian leaders, such as President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, paid rich tributes to the freedom fighter.

The prime minister will unveil a hologram statue at India Gate at around 6 pm in New Delhi on Sunday.

On this special day, let us revisit the life journey of the freedom fighter.

Bose was born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack in 1897. He played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle against the oppressive British colonial rule.

The Indian nationalist leader encouraged the people to engage in radical protest and revolution in India.

He gave many famous slogans, such as "Jai Hind" and "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga".

He studied at Presidency College, Calcutta (now Kolkata) and went to the University of Cambridge in England to prepare for the Indian Civil Service.

He raised Azad Hind Fauj, which composed of Indian soldiers captured by Axis Powers in World War II and fought against the British forces in India.

In August 1945, Netaji supposedly died in a plane crash in Taiwan.

