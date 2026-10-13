/On Cam: Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota shot dead by medical store owner in Punjab

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, running a campaign against drug abuse in the Mansa region of Punjab, was reportedly shot dead by a medical store owner on Tuesday morning (October 13), after a row erupted over the illegal sale of drugs. Jhota was running an organisation called ‘Force’. He was reportedly targeted with multiple gunshots fired at close range during the attack.



Activist Jhota had been the flag bearer for an anti-drug campaign in the region. He actively worked to stop the sale of drugs and confronted people reportedly involved in the trade, besides raising awareness about substance abuse. His actions always led to clashes with suspected drug dealers. Using his campaign, Jhota motivated several village panchayats to pass formal resolutions to fight against drug use.

Anti-drug activist shot dead on cam

While Jhota was shot dead, he was on cam in an altercation with the chemist shop owner over the alleged illegal sale of drugs. The recorded video has been surfaced on social media, after which several political leaders expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab.



In the video, Jhota can be heard repeatedly telling the shop owner, “Maar mujhe, maar mujhe (Kill me, kill me). Why do you keep a pistol?” Following Jhota’s death in Mansa, all schools in the area have been shut amid protests against the local administration.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema says, "The murder of Parvinder Jhota in Mansa, Punjab, today shook everyone's spirits. He was a social activist, leading a movement against drugs and exposing those involved in the drug trade. He continued this work for five or six years. Whenever he received a complaint of drug abuse, he would go there and protest. The police even sent him to jail several times... Today, a chemist involved in the drug trafficking, pulled out a pistol and shot him while he was being interviewed live. This is a living example of the state of law and order in Punjab... The police themselves are not safe, and anti-drug activists are not safe. So, how is Bhagwant Mann's government fighting the war against drugs? The government must take responsibility for this..."