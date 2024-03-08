Omar Abdullah takes a swipe at Mehbooba Mufti's PDP amid J&K seat-share talks

In a pointed remark directed at Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah declared on Friday (March 8) that he would never have joined the INDIA alliance if he had known it would require compromising his party's strength for another member of the alliance, especially one that secured the third position in the last election.

Abdullah emphasised that a party standing at number 3 has no legitimate claim to demand a seat, questioning the basis for PDP's requests.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the ongoing seat-sharing talks within the alliance, Abdullah stated that had he been informed about the necessity of weakening his own party for another alliance member, he would have refrained from joining the INDIA alliance.

This recent revelation adds to the growing discord within the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had announced the party's decision to go solo in the elections, although Omar Abdullah had initially clarified the party's commitment to the INDIA bloc without any apparent cracks.

However, the current rift between the National Conference and the PDP suggests significant challenges in achieving a unified front.

Referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP secured victories in Ladakh, Udhampur Jammu, and the National Conference claimed victories in Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag, Omar Abdullah highlighted the PDP's fourth-place finish with less than four percent of the vote share.

He emphasised his reluctance to compromise the Anantnag seat for the PDP and specified that his party would consider relinquishing the seat only if contested by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi—not for Mehbooba Mufti's party.

The unfolding dynamics within the INDIA alliance underscore the challenges and differences among its members, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.