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Omar Abdullah cabinet reshuffle: Four NC leaders take oath at Lok Bhavan

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:48 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 12:02 IST
Omar Abdullah cabinet reshuffle: Four NC leaders take oath at Lok Bhavan

Omar Abdullah cabinet reshuffle: Four NC leaders take oath at Lok Bhavan Photograph: (Credit: WION)

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LG Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to newly inducted ministers. CM Omar Abdullah and team arrived early at Lok Bhavan as guests gathered for the ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony for the cabinet reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, commenced at Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Srinagar on Tuesday, with senior National Conferenc (NC) leaders Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous and Altaf Kalo among the new inductees.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by members of his team, reached Lok Bhavan earlier in the morning as guests began arriving at the venue for the ceremony.

Also read: Ahead of cabinet expansion, Omar Abdullah’s comments on MLAs draw opposition backlash

The reshuffle follows the resignation of all five incumbent ministers, who stepped down ahead of the exercise, paving the way for Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah to restructure the Council of Ministers.

The cabinet revamp is expected to involve changes in ministerial responsibilities, with some existing ministers likely to be dropped or assigned new portfolios as part of the reorganisation.

Also read: Omar Abdullah’s cabinet reshuffle next week, ministerial list finalised

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Meanwhile, the Congress has opted out of joining the government in the latest expansion, citing Jammu and Kashmir’s Union Territory status. The party, however, will continue extending outside support to the government until statehood is restored. Further details regarding the allocation of portfolios and the composition of the reshuffled cabinet are awaited.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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