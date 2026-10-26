/Ahead of cabinet expansion, Omar Abdullah’s comments on MLAs draw opposition backlash

Just a day ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come under fire from opposition leaders over his remarks asking party MLAs to stop contacting him for ministerial berths, triggering a political controversy over the public treatment of elected representatives.

The cabinet expansion, scheduled for October 27, is expected to see new faces from the National Conference inducted into the council of ministers. However, the political atmosphere ahead of the expansion has been overshadowed by Abdullah’s comments about the repeated messages and requests he has been receiving from party leaders seeking a place in the cabinet.

Speaking to the media after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Omar Abdullah said the decision regarding the cabinet expansion had already been taken in consultation with National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah. Expressing frustration over repeated messages from party MLAs and leaders, the Chief Minister said: “Now please do not knock on my door, do not send me WhatsApp messages, and do not call me. I am receiving so many WhatsApp messages, long, lengthy messages, with people writing entire books and sending me their full biodata, as if I don’t even know them. I know the people. The decision that had to be made has already been made.”

Abdullah’s remarks, in which he asked party leaders not to call, message or approach him over cabinet berths, have drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that the issue could have been handled internally rather than being discussed publicly.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone was among the first opposition leaders to react sharply to the Chief Minister’s remarks, accusing him of displaying contempt towards his own party MLAs and publicly humiliating elected representatives.

In a strongly worded response titled “The Cult of Self,” Lone said he had watched Abdullah’s interaction with the media after his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and questioned the manner in which the Chief Minister addressed his party colleagues.

“What a contemptuous and disdainful way of asking his party MLAs not to pester him for a ministerial berth,” Lone said, adding that if the Chief Minister was unable to accommodate certain legislators in the cabinet, he could have spared them public humiliation.

Lone further argued that the controversy went beyond the internal affairs of the National Conference, saying that publicly belittling elected representatives also undermined the dignity of the political class. “I wonder how these elected members face their electors when they know they are treated like unworthy and incapable schoolboys,” he said.

Referring to Tasha Eurich’s book on self-awareness, Lone suggested that the episode reflected a lack of self-awareness and called on elected MLAs not to accept public humiliation as a normal part of political life. “Spare the political class from this belittlement. We deserve better,” he said.

Although acknowledging that the matter concerned the National Conference’s internal affairs, Lone said its public fallout warranted a response, as the remarks could affect perceptions of elected representatives across the political spectrum. Former National Conference leader Sayim Mustafa also criticised the Chief Minister, arguing that his public remarks had humiliated not only his party colleagues but also the people who elected them.

Mustafa said that by publicly claiming his own MLAs were repeatedly seeking ministerial positions, Abdullah was undermining the dignity of the elected representatives entrusted with raising public concerns and fighting for the rights of their constituents. “Internal disputes should remain within the family, not be turned into public spectacles,” Mustafa said.

He added that after a hard-fought electoral mandate, the elected representatives deserved respect and that the controversy had the potential to insult both the legislators and the people of Jammu and Kashmir who voted for them.

“After such a hard-fought mandate, this is an insult to both the elected representatives and the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mustafa said.

The criticism has added a fresh political dimension to the cabinet expansion scheduled for October 27, with opposition leaders questioning whether the Chief Minister’s remarks were appropriate at a time when the government is preparing to induct new ministers.

While Omar Abdullah has maintained that the decision on cabinet berths has already been made in consultation with Dr Farooq Abdullah, his comments have triggered a debate over the handling of internal party matters and the respect owed to elected representatives. The controversy has also placed the National Conference in an uncomfortable position ahead of the expansion, as opposition leaders continue to target the Chief Minister over his public remarks.