/Omar Abdullah’s cabinet reshuffle next week, ministerial list finalised

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced that the long-awaited reshuffle and expansion of his Council of Ministers would be carried out next week, disclosing that the list of ministers had already been finalised following consultations with National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, the Chief Minister said he had requested the LG to allot a suitable time during the first two or three days of next week to facilitate the exercise.

“After consultations with Dr Farooq Abdullah, the list is ready. There is no need to knock on Farooq Abdullah’s door, my door or anyone else’s door,” Omar said, signalling that the decision on the ministerial appointments had been taken.

He also sought to discourage lobbying by party leaders and aspirants seeking berths in the expanded Cabinet, making it clear that further efforts to influence the selection process would serve little purpose.

The announcement comes amid prolonged speculation over a possible restructuring of the Omar Abdullah-led government, which currently comprises the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and four other ministers.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns over reports of Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia, Omar said the J&K government had taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs. He said the Union Territory administration was also prepared to extend financial assistance from its own budget, if required, to facilitate relief.