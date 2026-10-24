/Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro may cost Rs 4 lakh in India: What to expect on October 28

Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro could arrive with a price tag of around Rs 4 lakh in India, according to reports. The upcoming laptop is expected to combine an OLED display with touchscreen controls, potentially marking a major change for Apple’s professional laptop range. Apple is expected to announce new products at its ‘Pro and Tell’ event on October 28. However, the company has not confirmed the touchscreen MacBook Pro, its price or its launch date.

Apple touchscreen MacBook Pro price in India

Reports suggest that the upcoming OLED MacBook Pro could cost between $2,799 and $2,999 in the US. Its expected starting price in India is around Rs 4 lakh, although the final price could differ. The laptop is tipped to cost more than the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip. The reported increase may be linked to the use of OLED display technology and the addition of touchscreen support. If the estimate is accurate, the device would sit firmly in the premium laptop segment. Apple has not confirmed any pricing details.

OLED display, touchscreen and Dynamic Island

The biggest expected upgrade is the display. OLED technology can produce deeper blacks and stronger contrast than traditional LCD screens, making it useful for tasks such as video editing, photography and graphic design. Touchscreen support could allow users to tap directly on the display to interact with apps, alongside the existing keyboard and trackpad. Apple may also replace the current display notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout. The laptop is expected to be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, although these details remain unconfirmed.

Apple October 28 event: What else could launch?