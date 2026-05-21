/OGW arrested in joint operation in J&K's Kulgam; grenades, incriminating material recovered

In a significant joint operation against terrorist support networks in south Kashmir, Kulgam Police, along with the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 18 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) from Mohammadpora village in Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to officials, the joint security forces had launched a coordinated operation in the area following specific inputs regarding suspicious movement and possible terrorist-linked activities. During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious individual in the village of Mohammadpora and subjected him to questioning and a personal search.

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Police said that during the search, the forces recovered two hand grenades along with incriminating posters and other objectionable material from his possession. The recovery prompted the immediate arrest of the suspect.

The arrested individual has been identified as Aadil Hussain Lone, son of Mohd Sadiq Lone, a resident of Mohammadpora in Kulgam district.

Officials stated that preliminary investigation suggests the accused was allegedly involved in providing logistical support and assistance to terror elements operating in the region. The recovered material has been seized for further forensic and investigative examination.