/'Not scratch, but love bite'? Monojit Mishra's lawyer makes BIG CLAIM in Kolkata gang-rape case

South Calcutta Law College gang-rape: Amid the investigation into the Kolkata gang-rape case, a new claim has emerged from the main accused, Monojit Mishra's lawyer, who said the scratches and marks on Mishra's neck were actually love bites. Giving a disgusting remark in the case, Mishra's lawyer, Raju Ganguly said that if there is a presence of love bites than it is not rape but consensual intercourse. Mishra was a criminal lawyer and an alumnus of the South Calcutta Law College where he allegedly raped a 24-year-old student. Ganguly is the senior of Mishra.

The defence lawyer claimed that the scratch marks found around Mishra's neck in a medical examination were actually love bites. Moreover, Ganguly has told the Indian media that he has demanded from the court that the mobile phone of the gang-rape survivor. He also demanded an investigation of her phone as well. he defense accused tat the survivor is trying to trap Mishra in the rape - that has been proven with various medical reports and CCTV footage. The disgusting statement of the defence lawyer came after the medical examination claimed that the marks on the accused's skin were scratch marks. The marls were a result of the survivors' attempt to resist Mishra's assault.

"The victim lady phone ceased, and it is being probed....You have seen the story only from one angle ... the press is 4th pillar...so open your eyes and see the story accordingly...you might have read the FIR also," Ganguly told Indian media in a press briefing. When asked what could be found in the phone, he said the prosecution will tell them. He said that the prosecution talked about scratches, but not that there was a love bite.

CCTV footage shows rapists dragging the survivor

What did CCTV footage reveal?



A CCTV footage has also been recovered showing the rapists dragging the 24-year-old survivor to the guard's room where three men raped her. The footage from June 25 has captured the horrific situation when the three men dragged her and forced her into a room.

"The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage," an investigating officer told the news agency PTI.