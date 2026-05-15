/Noida protest accused was transferred Rs 1 crore in foreign currency to his bank account

One of the accused linked to the violent labour protests in Noida last month received more than Rs 1 crore from foreign countries in his personal bank account said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday. The transfers made to the accused Satyam Verma's account were in dollars, pounds and euros.

"During investigation into the cases registered in connection with these incidents, several startling facts regarding the accused, Satyam Verma, have come to light," said the police.

According to the police, Verma and another accused identified as Akriti played a pivotal role in fueling the agitation.

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NSA invoked against Verma, Akriti

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against both the accused for their role in the agitation that caused large scale damage to city's infrastructure.

Disruption of public order and alleged efforts to spread anarchy during the labour protests were the grounds for the police to invoke NSA.

“In connection with the case, NSA action has been taken against Satyam Verma and Aakriti. Both are active members of the Mazdoor Bigul Dasta. Their roles were found to be significant in the violence, arson and spread of disorder during the workers’ protest. They attempted to disrupt public order by provoking people in various areas,” said the Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar in a statement.

What was the protest about?

The protest was aimed at demanding hike in minimum wages but soon turned violent with protesters pelting stones and torching vehicles leading to clashes with the police. Subsequent crackdowns led to the detention of over 350 suspects and arrests of 200 protesters.