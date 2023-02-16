Noida International Airport: How this under-developing airport is different from Delhi? Here are 10 facts

Delhi, the capital of India and a major commercial and tourism hub, has experienced a significant increase in air traffic over the past few years. The existing Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is already operating at full capacity, with no room for expansion due to land constraints. Therefore, a new airport is needed to cater to the growing demand for air travel in the region.

The new Noida International Airport is expected to provide much-needed additional capacity and better connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR). The airport is expected to handle up to 130 million passengers annually once fully operational, which will significantly reduce the load on the existing Delhi airport.

Moreover, the Noida International Airport will also act as a hub for cargo operations, helping to boost trade and commerce in the region. The airport is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.

In short, the Noida International Airport is necessary to cater to the growing demand for air travel in the region, to reduce the load on the existing Delhi airport, and to provide better connectivity and boost economic growth in the National Capital Region.

Here are 10 facts about the Noida International Airport:

1. The airport is being developed in Jewar, a city in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India.

2. It is a greenfield airport, meaning it is being built on undeveloped land.

3. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG.

4. The airport is expected to be the largest airport in India by area and capacity once completed.

5. The project is estimated to cost around ₹30,000 crores ($4.1 billion).