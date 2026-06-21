As millions of candidates appeared for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday (June 21), a controversy erupted at an examination centre in Rajasthan's Ajmer after a student alleged she was denied entry for wearing a burqa, prompting intervention by authorities and a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaking to reporters, the candidate said she was stopped from entering the examination centre because she was wearing a burqa and a dupatta. She claimed that she had appeared for the original NEET-UG examination on May 3 in the same attire without facing any objections.

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"I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us. If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it," the student told ANI. There was also a report that students were asked to remove or cut their kalava (A religious thread in their hands) before entering the exam center.

Under the NTA's NEET-UG examination guidelines, candidates are permitted to wear articles of faith, provided they report to the examination centre well in advance to facilitate security checks and frisking procedures.

The student's father also alleged that his daughter had taken the May 3 examination while wearing a burqa and that the family had suggested alternative arrangements for verification.

"My daughter took the exam on May 3, and she took it while wearing the burqa. Rule 18 states that you are permitted to attend while wearing your religious attire. We told them to call a female staff member to conduct a thorough check and have the burqa removed in a private area behind a screen, but they refused," he told ANI.

In response to the incident, the NTA said the candidate was ultimately allowed to enter the examination centre and to appear for the re-examination. Ajmer Circle Officer (North) Shivam Joshi said the dispute arose due to a lack of clarity regarding certain examination rules and was resolved after clarification from senior officials.