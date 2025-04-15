A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where an airport flight display system shows only two languages: English and Kannada.

The board did not include Hindi and that caught a flyer's attention. He posted a video and in the caption he wrote,"Hindi is removed in digital display boards of Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English. Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition. This is a really good development! #StopHindiImposition #TwoLanguagePolicy." His post garnered a lot of traction online and netizens began weighing in on the topic.

And just as the post went viral, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) commented on the situation.

“There has been no change in our flight information display system. In line with established practices, the displays continue to feature English and Kannada to assist passengers effectively. Additionally, signage throughout the terminals is displayed in English, Kannada, and Hindi," a BIAL official was quoted by news outlet Mint on Monday.

This comes amid the ongoing language war between the centre and southern Indian states. The post had people of different views commenting on it.

X user Amit Singh wrote, "Do you think only those who know English and Kannada visit Bengaluru? Not having Hindi at metro station is understandable, but it has to be there at airport and railway station."

Another user Jenil asked, "But isn’t this just adding inconvenience to the folks who can neither understand English nor Kannada?"

Tarun Surana wrote, "Kannada is regional language and is language of 1 state unlike English & Hindi which is understood and spoken in over 15 states of India, so at Delhi airport English & Hindi is used and not Kannada or Bengali or Gujarati or Bhojpuri or Punjabi."