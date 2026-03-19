/No compromise on secularism; Vijay dismisses buzz of alliance talks with BJP

Actor-politician Vijay has dismissed the speculation that his fledgling political outfit has been in talks with the opposition National Democratic Alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. The Southern Indian state is is to vote on 23rd April. With barely a month to go for the polls, Vijay has stated that his party would not compromise on its principles of secularism and social justice. While Vijay did not explicitly mention any political party while making these remarks, it is widely seen as a measure to distance himself from the BJP-AIADMK, which comprise the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

Founded in 2024, Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) will be making its debut in the upcoming elections. "Since the time we(TVK) forayed into politics, there's been a lot of rumours that we are part of this faction or that faction... I am not part of any team...I am in people's team... Everyone knows this...Then, they tried spreading other rumours also, that also did not work out," Vijay said at an Iftar celebration hosted by his party.

After spreading rumours and having failed, then they started a false propaganda that he(Vijay) will join a certain alliance or another. Our cadre would have gotten confused. Let me clarify, please remember that we are going to follow our secular and social justice principles, there will be no compromise on that, Vijay added. He also stated firmly that if his TVK party won the polls, they would lead the Government.

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Recalling what he had said during his first political campaign, Vijay emphasized that his party would not make any compromises for anyone or for anything, and there no room for such negotiations. "Please do not believe the rumours are being spread. With the grace of the almighty, we can meet our target," Vijay said at the Iftar meet.

In recent weeks, there has been widespread speculation of Vijay being in talks with the NDA(AIADMK-BJP combine) in Tamil Nadu. This was partially fuelled by Vijay's campaign strategy of repeatedly attacking the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu, while there was hardly any criticism against the BJP-AIADMK combine. Comments from BJP leaders and those from Vijay's party had also fuelled the discussion about a possible alliance.