Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 11:38 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 11:57 IST
Nitish Kumar takes oath

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the JD(U) and BJP won the Bihar assembly elections on November 14 by a sweeping majority of 202 seats in the 243 member assembly.

Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in state capital Patna. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the JD(U) and BJP won the Bihar assembly elections on November 14 by a sweeping majority of 202 seats in the 243 member assembly.

The Janata Dal United secured 85 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats.

Former Bihar minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also administered oath by the governor of Bihar Arif Mohammad Khan.

If Nitish Kumar serves out this term, he will be the longest-serving ever. He will break the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's 24 years.

