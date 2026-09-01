/Nine Nagaland MLAs, including Deputy CM Losii Dikho, write to Amit Shah seeking action against fellow Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen

Nine Nagaland MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding urgent action against fellow Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that her office is colluding with a Kuki militant group led by her husband, Thangboi Kipgen. In the letter, the legislators describe the situation in Manipur as having reached a ‘critical and volatile stage’, and warn that without decisive intervention, the state risks descending into an uncontrollable situation.

The MLAs have made five main demands. They have called for the immediate arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders who they say have publicly claimed responsibility for the killing and dismemberment of six Naga citizens, as well as the arrest of Thangboi Kipgen, whom they identify with the militant outfit KNF-P. The letter alleges that cadres under a commander identified as 'Tiger' Kipgen carried out the killings, and makes serious, unverified claims about his conduct, demanding he be apprehended and punished under law.

The legislators have also sought direct action against Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that her office's alignment with her husband's militant group has undermined public confidence in the state's peace process. Additionally, they have demanded the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement, the tripartite arrangement between the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki militant groups, citing repeated violations and continuing attacks on civilians.

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To support their case, the MLAs cited a string of recent incidents, including the killing of four Naga men in an ambush on IT Road on August 27, whose bodies they say remain unclaimed in protest over the lack of arrests in the earlier killings. They also referenced an ambush on NH-202 near TM Kasom on April 18, 2026, which left two dead, and an attack on the Naga village of Langka on August 14, 2026, in which two farmers were killed and the village allegedly burnt down. These claims, as detailed in the letter, have not been independently verified.

The legislators concluded with a pointed warning about their continued political support to the state government, saying they would be unable to defend their backing of the administration to the public if their demands were not met. They described the appeal as being made solely in the interest of restoring peace in Manipur. The letter comes against the backdrop of prolonged ethnic tensions between the Meitei, Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, which have persisted since violence first erupted in the state in May 2023.