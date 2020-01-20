NIA to investigate 'Bangladesh link' of arrested J&K police officer

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the reason behind J&K police officer Davinder Singh's frequent visits to Bangladesh. He was arrested earlier this month after he was caught travelling with two terrorists, including a top Hizb-ul-mujahideen commander.

As per the sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police, Davinder Singh had travelled to Bangladesh on three occasions last year in a short period where his daughter is studying. The investigators are trying to find who others Singh met in Bangladesh besides his daughter when he travelled to the country.

A top police source has also told WION that since the J&K police have no jurisdiction to investigate his 'Bangladesh links', the NIA will take it up with their counterparts.

The investigators are also suspecting that Singh may have met the men from Inter-Services Intelligence, the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan, when he travelled to Bangladesh and there could be more to investigate.

The agencies are also checking Singh's bank records to see if he was receiving money from outside the country to facilitate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a Kashmiri organisation, 'Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti' has claimed that they had written to Prime Minister's office, NIA, CBI, and other agencies about the land mafia heads which included the accused police officer, who were grabbing temple land and migrant properties back in 2017.

They had written a 14-page detailed letter, a copy of which is with WION, names 16 people including Davinder Singh.

The J&K police officer was arrested while he was transporting two terrorists to Jammu and then Chandigarh.

His arrest came as a big shock to the department as in 2018, he was awarded Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry for his role in countering Pulwama suicide attack.