NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, Bengal in multiple raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted Al-Qaeda modules and has arrested nine terrorists from multiple locations across West Bengal and Kerala.

Simultaneous raids were conducted on early Saturday morning at several locations in Murshidabad of West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala.

Among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists, three have been arrested from Ernakulam and six have been arrested from Murshidabad.

All terrorists arrested are linked to a terror plot. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds, NIA said in a statement.

Large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region, NIA added.

​The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.