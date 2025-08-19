/New Tejas jets to replace MiG-21s? India clears $7.4 billion project to buy 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A combat jets

In a boost to Make in India in the defence project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has cleared a $7.4 billion project for buying 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, Indian news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The final approval for the major Made in India project was given today in a high-level meeting, which will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the aircraft, ANI reported, citing defence sources.

The plan to buy 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was first announced by the then Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during his visit to Spain. He told ANI about the big plans to boost the fighter aircraft orders.

Notably, this will mark the second order for the LCA Mark 1A fighters. Earlier, the Indian government bought 83 aircraft a few years ago.

Moreover, as per the defence sources, the project will help the IAF to replace its fleet of MiG-21s, which are finally being phased out by the Indian government in the next few weeks.

The fighter aircraft programme will certainly be a major boost for promoting indigenisation and will also give major business to the small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business across India.

What will the new LCA Mark 1A offer?

The LCA Mark 1A plane is equipped with more advanced avionics and radars than the earlier 40 LCAs being supplied to the Indian Air Force.

Moreover, the indigenous content in the new LCA Mark 1A will be more than 65 per cent, ANI reported.

This comes as India pushes for the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, pushed by PM Modi. Additionally, it is a flag barrier to India's self-reliance in the aerospace sector.