Neighbourhood to get first tranche as India announces resumption of Covid vaccine export  

India's neighborhood will get the first consignments of Covid vaccines as New Delhi on Monday announced the resumption of vaccine export initiative, Vaccine Maitri.

Health minister Mansukh Mandviya said, "In the 4th quarter, after completing our needs, we will produce more. Excess production will help in taking Vaccine Maitri forward. In the 4th quarter under the Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and fulfill our responsibilities with the COVAX."

Breaking: India announces resumption of vaccine maitri (Covid vaccine export). Indian health minister @mansukhmandviya announces resumption from 4th Quarter of this year. pic.twitter.com/svyEtXduBm — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 20, 2021 ×

The minister explained that in September, Indian companies will produce 260 million doses of the Covid vaccines. India has also steadily increased vaccination as the authorities have administered over 808.5 million vaccine doses so far.

India began ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative in January, with the first tranche of Indian vaccines being sent to Maldives, Bhutan, followed by other countries in the neighbourhood.

Also Read | 'Do your own research': Four words hurting US response to Covid, says report

India's vaccine outreach to the world started within four days of it starting its mega domestic vaccination programme on January 16. The initiative was suspended as India grappled with second wave of deadly Covid pandemic in April.

So far under the initiative, India has sent vaccines to 95 countries of the world. The total amount of vaccines supplied so far is 66.3698 million doses-- of which, 10.715 million doses have been via grant, 35.792 million doses commercially and 19.8628 million doses to COVAX.