/NEET-UG re-exam: 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, 51,000 jammers deployed for enhanced security

More than a month after the cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) following allegations of a paper leak, lakhs of aspirants are set to appear for the re-examination on Sunday (June 21), amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The past month has been marked by uncertainty and anxiety for students, while the government faced intense criticism over the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination. Ahead of the re-test, the NTA said it has significantly strengthened security measures to ensure what it described as a "fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination".

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On the eve of the examination, the agency outlined an extensive security framework that includes the deployment of 51,311 jammers, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras and thousands of additional personnel across examination centres nationwide.

Under the enhanced surveillance system, each of the 95,000 examination rooms will be equipped with a CCTV camera and monitored by two invigilators. Every examination centre will also have more than 10 additional examination functionaries on duty. The NTA said artificial intelligence tools are being used to analyse CCTV footage and identify suspicious activity. Around 6,700 observers stationed at centres, along with more than 100 virtual observers, will monitor live camera feeds.

Candidate verification procedures have also been tightened. The agency has deployed 48,448 personnel for biometric verification, with biometric manpower doubled and supported by face authentication technology. In addition, 38,795 frisking staff have been appointed to strengthen candidate screening at centres.

For the handling of examination materials, bank officials have been stationed at nearly 1,500 custodian bank branches, while the Department of Posts will collect Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets from around 700 examination centres across the country.

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