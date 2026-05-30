/'Natural partners': Italian envoy Bartoli hails deepening India-Italy bond at National Day

Italy and India are poised to elevate their bilateral relations to new heights, with ambitions for stronger trade, defence collaboration and cultural exchange, the Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, has said.

Speaking at the Italian National Day reception in New Delhi, Mr Bartoli highlighted the shared democratic values and ancient civilisational heritage binding the two nations. "We are two democracies, heirs to ancient civilisations. We are peninsulas in the heart of the Indo-Mediterranean, naturally interested in trade and connectivity," he told guests.

The remarks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome, their eighth meeting in three years, where the leaders agreed to upgrade ties through a special strategic partnership. The two sides reviewed progress on their 2025-2029 Strategic Action Plan and set an ambitious economic agenda, aiming to boost trade and investment in both directions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ambassador Bartoli emphasised economic synergies. India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, seeks to expand its manufacturing base, while Italy, Europe's second-largest manufacturer, offers advanced technology and industrial excellence. Key sectors include machinery (already 40% of Italian exports to India), automotive components, precision agriculture, renewable energy, defence, and critical minerals.

He expressed hope that a new India-EU Free Trade Agreement could enter into force soon, opening further opportunities. "For us, India is not only an export market but a priority industrial partner. We want to design, develop and produce together," Mr Bartoli said.

Security cooperation is also deepening, with a new task force on countering terrorism financing and plans for enhanced maritime security dialogue, including support for freedom of navigation. Both countries back the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Cultural ties took centre stage at the reception. Guests received Melody chocolates from the Italian Embassy as a sweet gesture, something that was popularised by PM Modi, and PM Meloni just a few weeks ago during the former's Rome visit. A major highlight is the ongoing exhibition of Sandro Botticelli’s 600-year-old masterpiece, Madonna and Child, at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in Delhi.