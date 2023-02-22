ugc_banner

Nagaland Election 2023: Exit polls & result date and time, where and how to watch, live streaming details

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Nagaland elections 2023 result and exit poll Photograph:(Twitter)

Nagaland Election 2023: Nagaland goes into polls on February 27 as more than 1 million voters are expected to cast their votes. Exit polls are expected to be out on the same day by evening, and election results will be announced on March 2 

Nagaland Election 2023: Voters of Nagaland will cast their votes on February 27 to choose their next Chief Minister and members of the state assembly. The incumbent coalition of BJP and NDPP is fighting the elections on all 60 seats, with BJP’s candidates fielded in 20 seats and NDPP’s candidates in the rest 40. The incumbent CM Neiphiu Rio is the alliance’s CM candidate this time as well. The results of the assembly polls in Nagaland will be announced on March 2, along with Tripura and Meghalaya. A total of 184 candidates are in the fray in the state. BJP first formed its government in the Christian-majority state back in 2018, with backing from NDPP, Janata Dal (United) and one independent. 

When will Results and Exit polls be announced for Nagaland elections 2023?

As per Election Commission, election results for Nagaland elections 2023 will be announced on March 2. The total number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, including 30,000 first-time voters. In the last assembly elections in 2018, a voter turnout of 85.62 per cent was registered with more than 1 million voters casting their votes. 

Exit polls for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and media outlets on February 27 itself, the voting day. Votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya, whereas voting took place in Tripura on February 16. 

Nagaland elections result 2023 live-stream and live updates

Live updates of the Nagaland elections 2023 can be followed by visiting this link.

Also, the Exit poll and results of Nagaland elections 2023 can be followed live on Wion website and Zee News Hindi channel. The result and exit polls will also be live-streamed on Zee News’s official YouTube channel and website. 

Here is the list of all BJP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates
Dimapur-l H. Tovihoto Ayemi
Ghaspani-I (ST) N. Jacob Zhimomi
Southern Angami-II (ST) Er. Kropol Vistu
Tuli (ST) Panjung Jamir
Koridang (ST) Imkong L Imchen
Alongtaki (ST) Temjen Imna Along
Akuluto (ST) Kazheto Kinimi
Atoizu (ST) Kahuli Sema
Suruhoto (ST) H. Khehovi
Tyui (ST) Yanthungo Patton
Wokha (ST) Renbonthung Ezung
Bhandari (ST) Mmhonlumo Kikon
Tizit (ST) Paiwang Konyak
Phomching (ST) Konngam Konyak
Mon Town (ST) Er. Cheong Konyak
Longleng (ST) Pangnyu Phom
Longkhim Chare (ST) Sethrongkyu Sangtam
Tuensang Sadar-I (ST) Bashangmongba Chang
Noklak (ST) H. Haiying
Seyochung Sitimi (ST) Kashiho Sangtam

Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

  1. Moatoshi Longkumer for 2 Dimapur-II
  2. Hekani Jakhalu for 3 Dimapur-III
  3. Zhaleo Rio for 5 Ghaspani- II
  4. Tarie Zeliang for 6 Tening 
  5. TR. Zeliang for 7 Peren
  6. Salhoutuonuo Kruse for 8 Western Angami
  7. Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire for 9 Kohima Town
  8. Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for 10 Northern Angami-
  9. Neiphiu Rio for 11 Northern Angami-I
  10. R. Khing for 12 Tseminyu
  11. Vikheho Swu for 13 Pughoboto
  12. Medo Yhokha for 14 Southern Angami-I
  13. Neiba Kronu for 16 Pfutsero 
  14. KG Kenye for 17 Chizami
  15. Kudecho Khamo for 18 Chozuba
  16. Kupota Khesoh for 19 Phek
  17. Z Nyusietho Nyuthe for 20 Meluri
  18. Imnatiba for 22 Arkakong
  19. TM Manen for 23 Impur
  20. Tongpang Ozukum for 24 Angetyongpang
  21. Imkongmar for 25 Mongoya
  22. Sharingain Longkumer for 26 Aonglenden 
  23. Metsubo Jamir for 27 Mokokchung Town
  24. TeTemjenmenba for 29 Jangpetkong
  25. Pukhayi Sumi for 34 Aghunato 
  26. KT Sukhalu for 35 Zunheboto
  27. G Kaito Aye for 36 Sataka
  28. Mhathung Yanthan for 39 Sanis
  29. W Chingang Konyak for 42 Wakching
  30. Noke Wangnao for 43 Tapi
  31. CL John for 45 Tehok
  32. Eshak Konyak for 47 Aboi
  33. EE Pangteang Konyak for 48 Moka
  34. BS Nganlang Phom for 49 Tamlu
  35. H Chuba Chang for 51 Noksen
  36. K Odibendang Chang for 54 Tuensang Sadar-II
  37. N Bongkhao Konyak for 55 Tobu
  38. S Heno Khiamnuingan for 57 Thonoknyu
  39. S Keoshu Yimkchunger for 58 Shamator-Chessore
  40. Khalemnew Yimkchunger for 60 Pungro-Kiphire

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023:

SI. No. Name of Constituency Selected Candidates
1 DIMAPUR-I K. THERIE
2 DIMAPUR-II (ST) S. AMENTO CHISHI
3 DIMAPUR-III (ST) V. LASUH
4 GHASPANI-I (ST) AKAVI N. ZHIMOMI
5 TENNING (ST) SMT. ROSY THOMSON
6 NORTHERN ANGAMI-II (ST) SEYIEVILIE CHACHU
7 CHOZOUBA (ST) VAPRUMU DEMO
8 PHEK (ST) ZACHILHU RINGA VADEO
9 MONGOYA (ST) S. SUPONGMEREN JAMIR
10 AONGLENDEN (ST) TOSHIPOKBA
11 AKULOTO (ST) KHEKASHE SUMI
12 WOKHA TOWN (ST) N. WOBENTHUNG LOTHA
13 SANIS (ST) YANCHAMO OVUNG
14 TIZIT (ST) ER. T. THOMAS KONYAK
15 PHOMCHING (ST) T. NGAMPAI KONYAK
16 ABOI (ST) C. MANPON KONYAK
17 LONGLENG (ST) DENNGAN Y. AVENNOHO
18 TUENSANG SADAR-II (ST) Z. THRONGSO YIMKHIUNG
19 SHAMTORR-CHESSORE (ST) W. AKUM YIMKHIUNG
20 SIYUCHONG-SATIMI (ST) S. KHASEO SANGTAM
21 PUNGRO-KIPHIRE (ST) T. ATSUBA YIMKHIUNG
22 Impur Mukul Wasnik
23 Tehok Shaboh Konyak
24 Kohima Town Meshenlo Kath
25 Mokokchung town Alem Jongshi
26 Bhandari Chenithung Humtsoe
27 Noklak P Mulang

