Nagaland Election 2023: Exit polls & result date and time, where and how to watch, live streaming details

Nagaland Election 2023: Voters of Nagaland will cast their votes on February 27 to choose their next Chief Minister and members of the state assembly. The incumbent coalition of BJP and NDPP is fighting the elections on all 60 seats, with BJP’s candidates fielded in 20 seats and NDPP’s candidates in the rest 40. The incumbent CM Neiphiu Rio is the alliance’s CM candidate this time as well. The results of the assembly polls in Nagaland will be announced on March 2, along with Tripura and Meghalaya. A total of 184 candidates are in the fray in the state. BJP first formed its government in the Christian-majority state back in 2018, with backing from NDPP, Janata Dal (United) and one independent.

When will Results and Exit polls be announced for Nagaland elections 2023?

As per Election Commission, election results for Nagaland elections 2023 will be announced on March 2. The total number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, including 30,000 first-time voters. In the last assembly elections in 2018, a voter turnout of 85.62 per cent was registered with more than 1 million voters casting their votes.

Exit polls for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and media outlets on February 27 itself, the voting day. Votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya, whereas voting took place in Tripura on February 16.

Nagaland elections result 2023 live-stream and live updates

Live updates of the Nagaland elections 2023 can be followed by visiting this link.

The result and exit polls will also be live-streamed on Zee News's official YouTube channel and website.

Here is the list of all BJP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates Dimapur-l H. Tovihoto Ayemi Ghaspani-I (ST) N. Jacob Zhimomi Southern Angami-II (ST) Er. Kropol Vistu Tuli (ST) Panjung Jamir Koridang (ST) Imkong L Imchen Alongtaki (ST) Temjen Imna Along Akuluto (ST) Kazheto Kinimi Atoizu (ST) Kahuli Sema Suruhoto (ST) H. Khehovi Tyui (ST) Yanthungo Patton Wokha (ST) Renbonthung Ezung Bhandari (ST) Mmhonlumo Kikon Tizit (ST) Paiwang Konyak Phomching (ST) Konngam Konyak Mon Town (ST) Er. Cheong Konyak Longleng (ST) Pangnyu Phom Longkhim Chare (ST) Sethrongkyu Sangtam Tuensang Sadar-I (ST) Bashangmongba Chang Noklak (ST) H. Haiying Seyochung Sitimi (ST) Kashiho Sangtam

Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Moatoshi Longkumer for 2 Dimapur-II Hekani Jakhalu for 3 Dimapur-III Zhaleo Rio for 5 Ghaspani- II Tarie Zeliang for 6 Tening TR. Zeliang for 7 Peren Salhoutuonuo Kruse for 8 Western Angami Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire for 9 Kohima Town Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for 10 Northern Angami- Neiphiu Rio for 11 Northern Angami-I R. Khing for 12 Tseminyu Vikheho Swu for 13 Pughoboto Medo Yhokha for 14 Southern Angami-I Neiba Kronu for 16 Pfutsero KG Kenye for 17 Chizami Kudecho Khamo for 18 Chozuba Kupota Khesoh for 19 Phek Z Nyusietho Nyuthe for 20 Meluri Imnatiba for 22 Arkakong TM Manen for 23 Impur Tongpang Ozukum for 24 Angetyongpang Imkongmar for 25 Mongoya Sharingain Longkumer for 26 Aonglenden Metsubo Jamir for 27 Mokokchung Town TeTemjenmenba for 29 Jangpetkong Pukhayi Sumi for 34 Aghunato KT Sukhalu for 35 Zunheboto G Kaito Aye for 36 Sataka Mhathung Yanthan for 39 Sanis W Chingang Konyak for 42 Wakching Noke Wangnao for 43 Tapi CL John for 45 Tehok Eshak Konyak for 47 Aboi EE Pangteang Konyak for 48 Moka BS Nganlang Phom for 49 Tamlu H Chuba Chang for 51 Noksen K Odibendang Chang for 54 Tuensang Sadar-II N Bongkhao Konyak for 55 Tobu S Heno Khiamnuingan for 57 Thonoknyu S Keoshu Yimkchunger for 58 Shamator-Chessore Khalemnew Yimkchunger for 60 Pungro-Kiphire

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023: