Nagaland Election 2023: Check Exit Poll Results, Timings, Live Streaming, Predictions, Where & How to Watch

Nagaland Election 2023: According to the Elections Commission of India, more than 13 lakh voters will choose their leaders amongst the 183 candidates competing in 59 out of 60 constituencies in Nagaland. The authorities have placed tight security in the northeastern state. The voting began around 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. ECI has 2,291 polling stations for the Nagaland Elections 2023. While Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has pleaded the voters of Nagaland to 'give change a chance,' CM Neiphiu Rio expressed his confidence in winning for the fifth time with a record margin.

Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Date & Time

The Assembly elections began in Nagaland on February 27 at 7 AM. The results for the Nagaland Elections 2023 will be out on March 2, 2023. The exit polls for the elections will come out on February 27 by pollsters and media outlets.

Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Live Streaming Details

In India, media outlets and agencies broadcast the exit polls for the Assembly elections. Thus, the prominent news channel, ZeeNews, will cover the exit polls for the Nagaland Election in 2023. You can also stay updated with the Nagaland Election results on www.wionews.com.

Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Current Seats