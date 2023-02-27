Nagaland Election 2023: Check Exit Poll Results, Timings, Live Streaming, Predictions, Where & How to Watch
Nagaland Election 2023: According to the Elections Commission of India, more than 13 lakh voters will choose their leaders amongst the 183 candidates competing in 59 out of 60 constituencies in Nagaland. Check all details here.
Nagaland Election 2023: According to the Elections Commission of India, more than 13 lakh voters will choose their leaders amongst the 183 candidates competing in 59 out of 60 constituencies in Nagaland. The authorities have placed tight security in the northeastern state. The voting began around 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. ECI has 2,291 polling stations for the Nagaland Elections 2023. While Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has pleaded the voters of Nagaland to 'give change a chance,' CM Neiphiu Rio expressed his confidence in winning for the fifth time with a record margin.
Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Date & Time
The Assembly elections began in Nagaland on February 27 at 7 AM. The results for the Nagaland Elections 2023 will be out on March 2, 2023. The exit polls for the elections will come out on February 27 by pollsters and media outlets.
Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Live Streaming Details
In India, media outlets and agencies broadcast the exit polls for the Assembly elections. Thus, the prominent news channel, ZeeNews, will cover the exit polls for the Nagaland Election in 2023. You can also stay updated with the Nagaland Election results on www.wionews.com.
Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Current Seats
There are 60 seats in the Nagaland Assembly elections among which one seat is vacant. The National Democratic Progressive Party holds 41 seats and has a majority in the house. Moreover, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 12 seats, and Naga People's Front (NPF) has four seats. Eligible voters can check their names by visiting https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://ceo.nagaland.gov.in/. One can also check the list by sending an SMS by typing ECI <space> <EPIC No> to 1950.